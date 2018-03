MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Skeletal remains were found Friday morning at an abandoned property in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Police said the remains were found shortly before 11 a.m. by a worker who was painting a building on 29th Street, between Indian Creek Parkway and Collins Avenue.

Workers told detectives that the building had been abandoned for about five years.

No other details were immediately released.

