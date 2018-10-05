Some Miami-Dade beaches reopen amid red tide concerns

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami-Dade County and state officials re-opened public beaches north of Haulover inlet, including Haulover Park, Friday -- one day after red tide was detected.

They said the water should be safe for most people. However, red tide can be harmful to fish, birds and humans, so officials are urging people with chronic respiratory issues like asthma to stay out of areas affected by red tide.

Beaches in Palm Beach County, which were closed over red tide concerns, also reopened Friday.

Red tide is caused when microscopic algae multiply faster than normal, causing a discoloration in the water. Fast-moving currents are pushing the red tide from the west coast of Florida to the east. Officials said this is only the eighth time that red tide has been recorded on the east coast.

On Friday, the water looked clear from the beach, but from up close, beachgoers could tell something was not right with the water.

"There's a little red tide over here, but other than that, it's pretty good. People are swimming," Robert Williams said.

Beaches north of Haulover inlet were closed on Thursday after tests showed concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide. Despite the re-opening, many beachgoers are still staying away from the water.

"It looks very polluted. It's like brown, dark. It looks just nasty, and I could even see like, fish, like washing up, it's like, that's bad," Patrice Sylvester said.

Those who did venture into the water told us they had to get out because of respiratory problems.

"Yeah, I did have, like, kind of like sneezing a little. I saw some guy coughing," Williams said.

Broward County, and specifically the cities of Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale, are expecting test results on Friday. Those beaches have remained open, pending the results of the tests.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.