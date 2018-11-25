Son of rapper Luther Campbell arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The son of Miami-area rapper Luther Campbell was arrested early Saturday after police said he stole a car.

Luther Campbell Jr., 23, of Hialeah, faces several charges, including grand theft auto and drug possession.

According to the arrest report, Miami Beach police stopped Campbell Jr. as he drove along Washington Avenue near 6th Street around 9 a.m. Campbell was driving a car that had been reported stolen in Miami, the report said.

An officer found a bag of cocaine in Campbell's right pants pocket, the report said. Campbell Jr. was driving with a suspended license, police said.

Campbell's female passenger told police that the two had met at a nightclub and Campbell Jr. was taking her to her home in Miami Beach, the report said. The woman said she did not know the car was stolen and was released at the scene, the report said.

Campbell Jr. is currently being held on $11,000 bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Campbell's father -- Luther Campbell -- rose to fame in the late 1980s as member of the rap group 2 Live Crew. The group's 1989 album "As Nasty as They Wanna Be" was deemed to be obscene by a federal judge and outlawed in several Florida counties. He became an outspoken advocate for free speech in the music industry.

In recent years, the elder Campbell has worked as a community activist and written a memoir, which is slated to be adapted into a Hollywood film.

