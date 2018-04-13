South Beach bar offers reward after employee's puppy is stolen

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Palace Bar is offering a $10,000 reward after an employee's puppy was stolen from the alley behind the Miami Beach nightclub on Tuesday.

"Please help us find our manager Miguel’s French bulldog Lexi," the bar wrote on Facebook Thursday. "She's part of our Palace Bar family that has gone missing."

Employees at the bar in the 1000 block of Ocean Drive said they working with their neighbors to retrieve video from nearby surveillance cameras.

"Someone knew she was back there and took her. We just want her returned safely," the bar wrote on Facebook. "No charges will be pressed and a huge cash reward will be given."

Anyone with information about Lexi is asked to contact the bar at info@palacesouthbeach.com.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.