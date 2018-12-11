South Beach hotel guest wakes up to find date, Rolex gone

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A guest at a South Beach hotel woke up early Tuesday to his find his date and his Rolex gone.

Miami Beach police said the 29-year-old Philadelphia man woke up in his room at the Faena sometime after midnight only to discover that his gold Rolex watch, valued at $50,000, was missing.

According to a police report, the man met the woman at LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau. He said the woman wanted to go back to his hotel room, so they did. Once in the room, the woman persuaded him to have a drink.

"After he took the drink, they had sex," the report said.

The victim said they were lying in bed when he "became extremely tired and fell asleep." But his date had other plans.

When he woke up, the Rolex on his wrist was gone.

Police are now searching for the woman and his pricey timepiece.

