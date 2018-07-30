South Beach hotel to pay $2.5m for discriminating against Haitian dishwashers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A South Beach hotel has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of 17 fired Haitian dishwashers, the federal authorities said Monday.

According to the lawsuit, the dishwashers at restaurants in the SLS South Beach, in the 1700 block of Collins Avenue, were called "slaves" by chefs and forbidden from speaking Creole despite Hispanic employees being allowed to speak Spanish. The lawsuit also said the Haitians workers were singled out for difficult tasks, which other employees were exempt from.

When the dishwashers reported the discrimination to the hotel's human resources department, the entire staff of dishwashers was fired in April 2014.

The employees worked in the hotel's restaurants: The Bazaar by Jose Andres, Katsuya and the Hyde Beach.

The dark-skinned dishwashers were replaced by mostly light-skinned Hispanic employees, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a statement.

"EEOC will continue to protect workers in the hospitality industry, including the black Haitian community that makes up a significant part of the South Florida workforce," said Michael Farrell, district director for the EEOC's Miami office.

As part of the settlement, the hotel's parent company, SBE Entertainment Group, will also provide comprehensive training for human resources staff and managers. Federal officials will also monitor the company -- which owns six hotels in the Miami area -- for the next three years, taking note of firings and layoffs.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.