South Florida man accused of failing to deliver trucks purchased from him

Markeysson Prieto, 31, is accused of failing to deliver trucks that had been purchased from him online.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Wednesday at Miami International Airport on accusations that he sold two people trucks last year, but failed to deliver the vehicles, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, both victims purchased the trucks from the website of a company called Bimbo Bakeries USA.

The cases were investigated by the Miami Beach Police Department.

Police said one of the victims, who is from Texas, contacted the company in July 2018 and said he wanted to purchase two trucks.

Authorities said someone from the company emailed the man all the documentation for the two trucks and the victim was told to send a wire transfer to a Chase Bank account in the name of Markeysson Prieto.

According to the arrest report, the victim wired $9,750 to the account on July 3, $7,000 on July 5 and $2,430 on July 9.

The victim told police he didn't receive the trucks after waiting for a few days and he tried contacting the company again but was unsuccessful.

Police said another man from California purchased a freightliner truck from the company and deposited a check for $20,500 into Prieto's bank account.

Authorities said the second victim also never received his truck and could not get into contact with anyone from the company again.

Police said Prieto, who is a Venezuelan citizen who currently lives in Miramar, was arrested Wednesday at MIA and taken to the Miami Beach Police Department for questioning.

Authorities said Prieto admitted that the Chase Bank account belonged to him, as well as a Wells Fargo Bank account in which he receives funds for vehicles that he sells in Venezuela.

Police said Prieto claimed he had never heard of Bimbo Bakeries USA, but admitted to taking money out of his account and using the money to purchase items he could then sell in Venezuela.

Prieto was arrested on charges of grand theft and organized fraud. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

