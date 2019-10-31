Suspect in custody after attacking Miami Beach police officers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two Miami Beach police officers were injured by a suspect who attacked them.

The attack occurred Thursday morning in the 4900 block of Collins Avenue.

A Miami Beach police officer approached a suspicious man in the area when he was attacked with a glass bottle.

Police said the suspect ran away but soon came across another officer, who was punched by the man.

The man was eventually taken into custody a few blocks away.

Blood could be seen on the sidewalk and a Taser gun was on the ground.

The officers were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center and are expected to be OK. The suspect was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated.

