Suspicious item found near New World Symphony determined to be lunchbox, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A suspicious item reported Tuesday morning near the New World Symphony in Miami Beach was discovered to be nothing more than a lunchbox, authorities said.

Miami Beach police said 17th Street was closed between Washington and Meridian avenues as they investigated the "suspicious package."

Police said the lunchbox owner returned to the scene to retrieve his items and all roads have since reopened.

