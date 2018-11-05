Bomb squad detonates suspicious package found at Miami Beach post office

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Miami Beach Police Department's bomb squad detonated a suspicious package that was found Monday morning at a post office.

The incident prompted the closure of several streets and a nearby preschool.

Miami Beach police said the suspicious package was found at the U.S. Post Office on 71st Street.

Police said 71st Street was closed between Abbott Avenue and Dickens Avenue during the investigation.

Happy Kids Childcare & School was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also called to the scene.

Authorities said the suspicious envelope had no mailing address on it or a return address.

The contents of the package remain unclear, but authorities said it had wires sticking out of it.

"(The) Postal Inspection Service does train their employees on what to look for in suspicious packages, such as wires hanging out, packages that are leaking, powders or liquids, and this employee was alert and was able to isolate the package so that the remainder of the employees were safe," U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said.

