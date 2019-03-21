Swastika vandalism in Miami Beach lands homeless man in jail, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - For months, Sean Kenna was obsessed with scrawling swastikas on public and private property, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Officers say Kenna, who is homeless, was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday over seven incidents this year.

Officers in mid-Beach and North Beach and specialized units worked on the case.

Kenna faces seven counts of felony criminal mischief. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office will be considering the possibility of adding on hate crime enhancements.

Detectives say they have evidence linking Kenna to these incidents:

Feb. 9: Swastika at the gate of a home at the 200 block of 35th Street.

Feb. 11: Swastika and "death" on a mailbox at 1000 Lincoln Road.

March 2: Swastika, devil and "death" on an electrical box at the 2900 block of Flamingo Drive.

March 6: Swastika and "death" at the 4000 block of Chase Avenue.

March 6: Swastika and "kill the Jews" at the 5300 block of the Miami Beach Boardwalk.

March 16: Swastika and "death" at the 5500 block of Collins Avenue.

March 19: Swastika, devil and "death" on an electrical box at the 2900 block of Flamingo Drive.

