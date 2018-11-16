Swim advisory issued for Collins Park area due to excess of enterococci

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A swim advisory was issued Friday for the Collins Park area in Miami Beach after water samples taken in the area did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci, the Florida Department of Health announced.

According to a DOH news release, two water samples taken off 21st Street exceeded the federal and state recommended standard for enterococci (greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100 ml for a single sample.)

Health officials recommend people do not swim in the area at this time as the water may pose an increased risk of illness.

The news release stated that an excess of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution in the water, "which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage."

Click here to check on the status of the advisory in the coming days.

