Thieves armed with AK-47 carjack family after Christmas party

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police in Miami Beach are searching for two men -- one of them armed with an AK-47 rifle -- who carjacked a family outside their home after a Christmas party.

According to the incident report, Oleksand Fumarov parked his 2018 Dodge Challenger in the 1400 block of Bay Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday after attending a party. Fumarov's friend, Andriy Kyryllov, stayed in the backseat with Fumarov's 7-year-old daughter, who was asleep on his lap while Fumarov stood outside the car.

The two robbers then approached the car and demanded at gunpoint that Fumarov hand over his wallet, keys and phone, the report said.

"I turn left and it looked like a big AK-47," Fumarov told Local 10's Alex Finnie. "Of course, I have some shock."

The thieves then turned their attention to Kyryllov and the girl, making similar demands. After the victims left the car, the robbers got in and sped off at a high rate of speed, the report said.

Police said the car was found early Wednesday and one person is being interviewed by officers to determine their involvement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

