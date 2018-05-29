Tourist dies after hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A tourist who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach over the weekend has died, police said Tuesday.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the victim as Steven Beech, 38, of California.

Beech was walking across 20th Street near Liberty Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a blue Hyundai, Rodriguez said.

Beech was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Rodriquez said Beech died of his injuries late Monday.

Rodriquez said police have made progress in identifying the driver who killed Beech, but he did not elaborate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.