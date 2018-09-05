Tourist robbed of Rolex watch, $2,000 in cash by woman in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are searching for a woman who robbed a tourist from Switzerland of his Rolex watch and about $2,000 in cash, authorities said.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the victim called police just before 1:30 p.m. and said he had invited a woman back to his room early Wednesday morning and woke up later in the afternoon to find his Rolex, cellphone and cash missing.

The woman was last seen around 5:45 a.m. at the building at 1536 Jefferson Ave., wearing a white dress.

The victim, Pascale Siegenthaler, told Local 10 News reporter Neki Mohan that he met the woman at a club on South Beach.

"Suddenly she was there and she said, 'Let's have a drink together,'" Siegenthaler said.

According to Siegenthaler, the woman offered to pour him a drink after arriving at his Airbnb.

"She poured the wine. I felt very dizzy after," he said.

Siegenthaler said he isn't going to cut his trip short because of the robbery, but said he hopes the woman gets caught by police.

"I don't think my cash will come back, I don't think my watch will come, but at least that person gets arrested," he said.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

