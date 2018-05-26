Tourist seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A tourist was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Ernesto Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. at 20th Street and Liberty Avenue.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Rodriquez said investigators are looking for a blue Hyundai.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.