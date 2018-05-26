Traffic alert: Miami Beach drivers need to know about 'traffic loop'

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Drivers need to pack their patience when traveling on the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur causeways during Memorial Day weekend.

The Miami Beach Police Department will have license-plate readers that will slow the flow of traffic. Officers will also be enforcing a controversial noise ordinance that applies to drivers blasting music.

Officers will also be requiring drivers to provide proof of residency to access residential areas and the Venetian Causeway.

Ocean Drive will be a pedestrian-only area Friday to Tuesday morning.

A "traffic loop" will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. forcing drivers to travel northbound on Collins Avenue and southbound on Washington Avenue from Fifth to 16th streets.

