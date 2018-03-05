Twin babies back home after being struck by car in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Twin babies are back at home with their parents after they were struck by a car last month in Miami Beach.

Nikolas and Francisca are just 7 weeks old and have spent the last three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Holtz Children's Hospital.

"Niko survived. He wasn't expected to," one of the babies' fathers, Mariano Trech, said.

Police said the babies, their fathers and their grandmother were all hit by a car Feb. 4 when a car went up onto the sidewalk where the family was walking.

Miami Beach police arrested Matthew Miller, 29, after the crash, and the family was taken to the hospital.

"Right now, we are giving them medication to avoid seizures, and they're taking physical therapy," Trech said.

The twins have a neurology appointment scheduled for next week to check on the status of their brain injuries.

"Day by day -- this is the reality -- day by day," Gonzalo Neris said.

Trech and Neris' journey to becoming parents took years and many trips from their home in Argentina before they found the right surrogate.

The babies were born healthy and happy, and they were enjoying one of their last South Florida walks before flying home when the crash happened.

The couple is still adjusting to parenthood.

"(We're) grateful to be out of the hospital and looking forward to hopefully returning home to Argentina as a family of four soon," Trech said. "We wish they are going to have the life we wanted for them. They are going to be happy, they are going to be good. It's going to be hard work but we keep our hopes high."

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family cover their babies' medical expenses.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.