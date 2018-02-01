2 Publix workers stabbed in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two workers were stabbed Wednesday at a Publix store in Miami Beach, police said.

Ernesto Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said an early investigation found that the workers were attacked after they confronted a shoplifter around 6:30 p.m. at the store in the 6800 block of Collins Avenue.

Rodriquez said police have a man in custody.

One man was stabbed in the torso, Rodriquez said. That man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. His condition was not disclosed.

The other victim was cut on one of his legs, but he did not need to be treated at a hospital.

Nicole Krauss, a spokeswoman for Publix, confirmed the attack, but said the store remains open and will close at 11 p.m. as usual.

"The safety of our associates and customers is paramount, and we are working closely with the Miami Beach Police Department as they continue their investigation," Krauss said.

This is a developing story.

