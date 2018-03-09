Video showing scared horse inside nightclub in South Beach sparks outrage

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. - Partygoers at Mokai Lounge in South Beach recently saw a go-go dancer wearing black lingerie, while attempting to ride a white horse through the crowd.

The horse wasn't ready to perform for the large crowd. The woman fell down, as a man struggled to control the panicked horse. Some recorded the scene and when animal lovers got a hold of it they were outraged.

"Disgusting. No words to describe what I feel when I watch this," Sofia Jaramillo wrote on Instagram. "I hope they get what they deserve."

Animal activists were sharing a video of the incident shaming the nightclub on social media, and they were asking authorities to punish the event organizers.

Local 10 News also forwarded the video to the Miami Beach Police Department and will be following the case.

