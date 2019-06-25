Woman accused of disturbing sea turtle nest held without bond after trying to leave US

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman accused of disturbing a sea turtle nest earlier this month on Miami Beach was rearrested Monday after trying to leave the U.S.

Yaquin Lu, 41, who is a Chinese citizen, appeared in court Tuesday, at which time she claimed she did not know she wasn't allowed to leave the country.

Regardless, a Miami-Dade County judge ordered that Lu be held without bond as she awaits trial on a charge of harassing a marine turtle/eggs.

According to Miami Beach police, Lu was spotted by officers and bystanders June 15 crossing into an area that had been closed off with wooden stakes and yellow tape around the perimeter of the nest.

Police said Lu used one of the wooden stakes to jab at the eggs and then walked over them with her bare feet.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called in and determined that none of the eggs were damaged.

Sea turtles are protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973 and nesting season on Miami Beach runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.

