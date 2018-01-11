Woman accuses Miami Beach commissioner of attempted sexual battery

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Miami Beach Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office are investigating Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola for an alleged attempted sexual battery.

The woman filed a complaint against Arriola on Wednesday. He denied the allegations in a statement to Local 10.

"I was on a first date with a woman who I met on an online dating site," Arriola said. "I felt that she had too much to drink over dinner and she was intoxicated."

Arriola, an attorney who founded Inktel Holdings Corp., said the woman's complaint was retaliatory in nature, because he decided to end the date and go home.

"She was upset with my decision, but I knew this was the right thing to do," Arriola said. "Multiple witnesses who saw us that evening can confirm this sequence of events."

