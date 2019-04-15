Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash, scooter crash in Miami Beach

Ceairia Deveaux was arrested on charges of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Cutler Bay woman is accused of causing two Sunday night crashes in Miami Beach, including one that seriously injured a scooter driver.

Ceairia Deveaux, 28, was arrested Monday on charges of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

According to a Miami Beach police report, Deveaux was fleeing a hit-and-run crash at Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue when the Chevrolet Cruze she was driving crashed into a three-wheeled scooter at Collins Avenue and 15th Street.

"The impact was so massive that the driver of the scooter was ejected," the police report said.

The driver of the scooter was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami and is in a coma with severe brain bleeding.

Deveaux was also taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after complaining of abdominal pain. Police said her speech was slurred, she had droopy eyelids and smelled of marijuana.

Police said Deveaux was overheard telling hospital staff that she had also been drinking alcohol earlier.

A sample of her blood was submitted for testing.

