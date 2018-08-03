Woman dies after family of 5 caught by rip currents off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman has died after dangerous rip currents off Miami Beach pulled her family farther away from shore Thursday afternoon.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez told Local 10 News that the 35-year-old woman died shortly after arriving at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

A family of five, including two children ages 10 and 11, struggled against the strong currents in the Atlantic Ocean.

Cellphone video shows the panic on the beach near Collins Avenue at 17th Street. Dozens of beachgoers watched helplessly as the family screamed for help.

"The guy, his head kept going up and down," witness Derek Harris said.

Lifeguards rescued the family from the water. The woman and the rest of her family were rushed to the hospital.

AT11: Family of 5 rescued from strong rip currents in Miami Beach. I’ll have an update on their conditions. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/hEzVpXBAVt — Christian De La Rosa (@ChristianWplg) August 3, 2018

