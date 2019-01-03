Woman riding scooter dies after South Beach crash

A scooter and a bus collided Thursday on Alton Road in South Beach. Photo courtesy of Angel Sierra - Local 10 News Viewer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman died after a bus and the scooter she was riding collided Thursday afternoon in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Jorge Linares said paramedics took the woman, who was in critical condition, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The crash was on Alton Road, between 16th Street and Lincoln Road. Miami Beach police officers blocked access to the scene of the crash at 17th Street.

As detectives are investigating the cause of the crash, officers are asking drivers to use West Avenue as an alternate route.

