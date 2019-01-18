Woman robs tourist of Rolex watch, cash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman robbed a tourist of his Rolex watch and a couple hundred dollars in cash early Friday morning in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Miami Beach police said the victim was staying at the Hilton Hotel at 101 Ocean Drive and met the thief at a nearby bar.

Police said the woman went back to the hotel with the victim. He told detectives she left early in the morning and he later realized she had taken his watch and cash.

Authorities said surveillance video from the hotel shows the woman, however, employees declined to provide a copy of the video to Local 10 News.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



