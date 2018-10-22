Woman sexually assaulted by burglar inside Miami Beach apartment, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are investigating after a woman went to the police station Sunday and said that she had been sexually assaulted by a man who broke into her apartment.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the area of 83rd Street and Crespi Boulevard.

According to a police report, the victim was sleeping on her sofa when the man broke into her home.

She awoke to the man touching her under her underwear, just above her vagina, authorities said.

Police said the man had his penis exposed and yelled at the victim to, "Look at my (expletive)."

Rodriguez said the victim yelled at the man to leave, but he refused.

She told detectives that she ran out of her apartment and began screaming for help. She later realized that her attacker had taken her iPhone and $52 in cash, authorities said.

According to the police report, the victim's bedroom window had been closed but was unlocked prior to the attack. Police said the window was open when she returned to the apartment.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





