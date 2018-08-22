Woman taken to JMH after being struck by vehicle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Miami Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the area of 71st Street and Abbott Avenue.

Authorities said two vehicles, a semi-truck and a gray, Chevy Suburban, were involved in an accident before the woman was struck by one of the vehicles.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said both drivers remained at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately confirm which vehicle struck the woman, although the Suburban was seen up on the sidewalk as detectives investigated circumstances surrounding the crash.

"I was coming out of the laundromat and I heard a loud bang," one witness, Pedro Osorio, said. "I come outside to see what was going on. I look over here and I see a poor, elderly woman lying there out on the street right there. I came to check on her to see how she was doing. She looked like she was hurting. I hope she's alright and alive."

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Her identity and condition have not been released.



