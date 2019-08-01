Work back underway after wet concrete spills onto cars near construction site

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Work was back underway Thursday at a Miami Beach construction site a day after the area was covered in concrete.

But there are still a lot of questions about how the accident happened.

A parking lot and several cars were encased in a gray blanket of concrete after a construction accident sent wet concrete spilling to the ground below.

"Concrete came down and, when I got out and looked, my car is completely damaged, a complete loss," one woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

The parking lot where the incident occurred is for Wells Fargo Bank customers.

The woman whose car was among those destroyed said she could hear the concrete crashing down from inside the building.

Cellphone footage taken by another car owner shows concrete covering the outside and inside of his car.

The man said his father was inside his car at the time, heard a noise and suddenly started to feel wet concrete and other construction material fall on him.

The man was not seriously hurt.

After the incident occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Miami Beach ordered a temporary stop work order and notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

But by Thursday afternoon, the workers in hard hats were back to work on the project.

The company running the site, Plaza Construction, said it is still looking into the cause of the incident and workers are taking every precaution for safety.

The company also said it is grateful no one was injured, and it plans to take care of all property damage caused by the accident.

"The concrete spillage at 1212 Lincoln (Road) is being cleaned by Plaza's staff. We are looking into the cause of the spillage. Thankfully, there were no injuries," the company said in a statement.

Miami Beach police said OSHA will likely be handling any further investigation into the incident.

