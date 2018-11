MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was airlifted to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a personal watercraft accident off Krome Avenue, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the accident happened in a canal off Krome Avenue and Okeechobee Road.

The person on the personal watercraft was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

His or her condition has not been released.



