1 arrested in shooting of off-duty police officer in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - Police have arrested one of two men accused of shooting a veteran South Florida police officer in his driveway, authorities said Wednesday.

Robin Pinkard, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers also recovered the red Toyota Corolla that was involved in the shooting.

The second suspect is still at large, Pinkard said. Police did not immediately identify the man they arrested.

Doral police Lt. Gary King had just returned to his Palmetto Bay home about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was confronted in his driveway by two men who tried to rob him, police said.

A scuffle ensued, and King was shot in the arm, police said. The men sped away in the red Toyota, taking King's gun with them, police said.

Police did not say whether they had recovered King's gun.

King, who has been a police officer in South Florida for nearly 50 years, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

"Gary's going to be OK, but he went through a long night and a long surgery," Doral Police Chief Donald De Lucca said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

King began his law enforcement career with the Miami Police Department in 1969. He served with the Miami-Dade Police Department from 1982 to 2007 before joining the Doral Police Department, where he is the traffic section commander.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.