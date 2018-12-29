Man stabs ex-wife to death in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man stabbed his ex-wife to death early Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade County, family members and authorities said. Two men were also wounded in the incident.

According to the Miami-Dade County Police Department, officers responded to the home near Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 30th Avenue just after midnight and found three people with stab wounds.

The 50-year-old woman was pronounced death at the scene. Paramedics transported the two men -- ages 47 and 27 -- to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Police said a 3-year-old girl was inside the home at the time, but she wasn't injured. The Department of Children and Families has been notified.

Investigators said the stabbing happened after an argument inside the home. No identities have been released.

