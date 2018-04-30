1 found dead Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was found dead Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said officers were called to the area of Southwest 219th Street and 113th Avenue about 3:30 a.m. about shots being fired.

Police found one person dead at the scene.

A neighbor told Local 10 News reporter Carlos Suarez that the victim is in his 30s and lives at the home where he was found dead in front of.

Police did not immediately confirm his identity.

