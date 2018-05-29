1 in custody, 1 sought after carjacking in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was taken into custody early Tuesday in connection with an armed carjacking in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami police said they were assisting Miami-Dade police as officers set up a perimeter between Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street and 16th Street Road while they were searching for the culprits.

Authorities said one person was detained, but officers are still searching for another person involved in the incident.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, the carjacking happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Northwest 38th Street and 31st Avenue.

He said the stolen car has been recovered and no one was injured during the carjacking.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's SWAT team is in the area of the perimeter as a precaution and for the safety of K-9 officers that are assisting in the search for the final culprit, Zabaleta said.

No other details were immediately released.

