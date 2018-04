HOMESTEAD, Fla. - One person is in custody after a fatal domestic-related shooting at a trailer park in Homestead, authorities said.

The shooting was reported Friday morning at Cocowalk Estates Homeowners at 220 NE 12th Ave.

Miami-Dade police said two people were killed in the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

