1 injured by tar kettle fire in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured when a tar kettle caught fire in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 211th Street and 108th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said firefighters arrived at the scene to find the kettle burning with intense flames.

Authorities said one unit worked to suppress the fire while the other unit treated the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert.

The victim's condition has not been released.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

