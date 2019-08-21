Miami-Dade

1 injured when car strikes home in Miami Gardens

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a car plowed into the front of a home in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 179th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 5:30 p.m. The white Kia Forte could be seen flipped over on its roof and resting against the front of the home, while another car appeared to sustain front-end damage, as well as damage to the driver side. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one adult was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. 

No other details were immediately released.

