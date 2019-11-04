1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near funeral home

One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting near Manker Funeral Home.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and two others were injured Sunday in a shooting outside a funeral home in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers were called to a shooting near Manker Funeral Home, on the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 21st Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle and two other men wounded nearby.

The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead, while the other men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine the details surrounding the incident.

The identities of all three men haven't been released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.