1 killed in Krome Avenue crash near sign touting '0 fatalities this year'

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Krome Avenue was closed for several hours Monday morning between Tamiami Trail and Okeechobee Road because of a fatal crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck and Ford Fusion were traveling north on Krome Avenue when they collided, overturned and rolled into the grassy shoulder. The pickup truck struck a tree, killing the driver.

The Ford Fusion struck a guardrail and caught fire. The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Lt. Alejandro Camacho said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

All lanes are closed while authorities investigate the crash and work to clear the scene.

Sky 10 was flying above the crash site, not far from a sign along Krome Avenue that boasts of "0 fatalities this year."

"Unfortunately, now it will reflect one," Camacho said.

All lanes reopened shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The pickup truck driver's identity hasn't been released.

