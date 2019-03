MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday outside a northwest Miami-Dade County strip club, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Police Department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. outside Club Lexx in the 12000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available.



