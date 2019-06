Rob Kim/Getty Images

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - One man and one child are dead, prompting a homicide investigation in Miami Gardens, Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

The northbound lanes of Northwest 37th Avenue from Northwest 211th Street have been blocked off during the investigation.

