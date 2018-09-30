1 man dead, 1 man hospitalized after shooting, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead and another man was hospitalized after a Saturday evening shooting, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers went to the 2400 block of NW 44th Street around 7:20 p.m. after a report was received about shots fired.

Police said officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel attended to both of the victims.

MDFR determined one of the men dead at the scene, police said. Fire Rescue personnel took the other victim to a local hospital.

Police said the incident appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

Homicide detectives with the police department were responding to the scene, police said.

