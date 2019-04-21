1 person hospitalized after diving incident near Elliott Key, officials say

MIAMI - One person was taken to a hospital Saturday evening after a diving incident near Elliott Key, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fireboat 73 responded at about 6:25 p.m. to lend medical assistance to a diver in distress with injuries possibly related to diving into shallow water in the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Fireboat 73 met the vessel on its way into Coco Plum. Officials said crews boarded the vessel to assess and begin treatment on the person injured.

Crews accompanied the patient to a rescue unit at Coco Plum, officials said. The patient was taken by Coral Gables Fire Rescue to a hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is reminding swimmers and divers to "always enter the water feet-first in order to determine water depth and avoid injuries."

