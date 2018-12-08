1 person hospitalized after personal watercraft collides with jetty at Haulover Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after a personal watercraft collided with a rock jetty at Haulover Park, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

MDFR's Ocean Rescue unit responded to a call at 5:07 p.m. about the personal watercraft.

The person was taken to a hospital with undetermined injuries, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is reminding boaters and users of personal watercraft to check marine conditions before heading out on the water and to exercise caution while operating vessels.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.