1 person injured after car slams into building in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was hurt after a car crashed into a building Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said the car slammed into a building just before 7 p.m. near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 60th Street.

Paramedics had to free the driver who became trapped in the wreck. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. That person's condition was not disclosed.

Benitez said investigators were working to determine what caused the crash.

