1 person injured in early-morning crash in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was seriously hurt early Saturday when two cars collided in northwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the crash happened after 2:30 a.m. at Northwest 202nd Street and Northwest 67th Avenue.

The most seriously injured person had to be pried from their vehicle and was airlifted to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. A young child was a passenger in one of the cars, but officials did not disclose the child's age or condition.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.