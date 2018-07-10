1 person killed, another shot in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - One man was killed and another person was wounded Monday in a shooting in Miami Gardens, police said.

Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said a gunman fired multiple times at a group of people near Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 207th Street, killing one man and grazing another.

Austin said the wounded person ran to the 1300 block of Northwest 203rd Street. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital. That person's condition was not disclosed.

