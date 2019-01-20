1 person seriously hurt as car crashes into light pole in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was seriously hurt Sunday after crashed in a light pole in southwest Miami-Dade County that caused more than 200 homes to lose power, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at Southwest 43rd Street and Southwest 157th Avenue.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The victim's condition was not disclosed.

By 3 p.m., crews from Florida Power & Light had restore to service all but 41 customers.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

