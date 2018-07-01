1 person seriously hurt in rollover crash along Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was seriously hurt Sunday in a rollover crash along the Dolphin Expressway in northwest Miami-Dade County.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the Northwest 107th Avenue.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, the spokesperson said. The person's condition was not disclosed.

The crash has caused traffic delays along the Dolphin Expressway.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.