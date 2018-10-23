1 person seriously injured after vehicle crashes into Miami Springs home

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - One person was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in Miami Springs, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at 801 Hunting Lodge Drive.

People who live at the home said the car veered off the road, crashed through the garage and stopped after hitting a wall inside the home.

They said the victim didn't realize that the bottom portion of the staircase had been blown out upon impact and fell while trying to go downstairs in the dark.

According to relatives, the victim fell several feet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the victim suffered traumatic injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The family said it is praying for the victim and grateful for their Christian family that came to the home after the collision.

The victim's identity has not been publicly released.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.



